Ukraine Claims Bodies Of Over 100 Civilians Killed In Russian Bombing Found In Mariupol

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that more than 100 bodies of those killed in the Russian bombing have been found under the rubble of a building in the temporarily occupied region of Mariupol, Ukrinform reported. The dead bodies were found under the rubble in a house hit by an airstrike in the Lioberezhny district during the inspection. The statement of Petro Andriushchenko comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues on day 124.

"During the inspection of buildings in the Lioberezhny district in the house hit by an air bomb at the intersection of Victory Avenue and Blvd, more than 100 bodies were found. Bodies are still under the rubble. The occupiers do not plan to bury them," Petro Andriushchenko said in a post on Telegram.

In the statement released on Telegram, Petro Andriushchenko stated that the exhumation continues and added that priority is given to schoolyards and kindergartens. Mariupol's mayor, Vadym Boichenko, has said that around 22,000 civilians have been killed since the invasion began on February 24. As per the Ukrinform report, over 95% of all the buildings, including 1,356 high-rise buildings, have been destroyed due to Russian shelling in Mariupol.

'Mariupol was likely the deadliest place in Ukraine between Feb & April': Bachelet

Earlier on 16 June, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said that Mariupol was likely the "deadliest place" in Ukraine. While speaking at the UN Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet said the evidence found by the UN agency suggests serious violations of international humanitarian law and gross violations of international human rights law. According to Bachelet, Russian armed forces assumed full control over Mariupol, except for the Azovstal plant area on April 30. She stressed the UN agency found that more than 90% of residential buildings were damaged or destroyed in the region.

Apart from this, Michelle Bachelet said that the OHCHR had verified 1,348 civilian deaths in Mariupol, including 70 children, caused by the hostilities. The UN rights chief said that the deaths were caused by air strikes, tank and artillery shelling and small arms and light weapons during street fighting. She said that the actual death toll of civilians due to hostilities is likely higher than it appears. She further claimed that more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been taken as prisoners of war from Mariupol since March.