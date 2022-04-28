Ukraine Claims Businesses In Occupied Territories Are Compelled To Follow Russian Norms

After occupying some of the key Ukrainian territories, the Russian troops are now attempting to impose their own regulations upon business enterprises in the region. Russian Ministry of Defence's Main Intelligence Directorate revealed in a Telegram message that Kremlin is bolstering efforts to establish an occupation rule in eastern and southern Ukraine's occupied territory. It further claimed that Serhiy Kirienko, the Russian presidential administration's first deputy chief, conducted a meeting in Donetsk last week to discuss the formation and future activities of Russian military-civil administrations.

Intelligence Directorate also stated that Russia is providing special attention to the urgent development of a system of compulsory paid licensing of Ukrainian private entrepreneurs for trade with the Russian Federation. This will enable the occupation authority to control cash flows in the occupied territory. Russian forces offered an opportunity for a local market to be established in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region. On its territory, the Russian flag was flown. However, the flagpole was shattered by enraged civilians.

Farmers have not been assured protection

The invaders' attempts to "restart" local commerce are also being met with hostility from a huge portion of the local community. The Russian forces are pushing the leaders of agricultural firms in Borova, Kharkiv region, to take personnel and machines out into the field and begin spring fieldwork. However, farmers have not been assured protection as some of them have been killed by shells and mines while working in the fields. Intelligence Directorate also suggests that farmers who refuse to labour will face land nationalization.

Representatives of the occupying commandant's office are demanding that businesspeople open shops, cafes and amusement and leisure centres in the villages of Botieve and Stroganivka in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhia region. The invaders have stated that they will not leave the area and will continue to prepare for the "ruble zone" to be introduced, according to Ukrinform.

200 people in the Kyiv region were kidnapped by Russia

Earlier, Ukraine claimed that Kremlin kidnapped at least 200 people in the Kyiv region, including Katyuzhantsi, Dimer and the Vyshgorod district in order to secure additional funding. Russian authorities detained volunteers or anyone with knowledge of Russian forces in Ukraine. Abducted Ukrainians have also been abused and electrocuted, according to media reports.

