Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian Navy on Thursday, March 24, claimed to destroy Russia's large landing ship. According to the Navy, Russia's landing ship, Orsk of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was destroyed in the port of Berdyansk. Visuals shared by the Navy and the Ukrainian media shows the large paratrooper ship in flames at the temporarily captured port of Berdyansk.

A fire was reported on Thursday morning at the Berdyansk port. Following the fire, Ukraine's forces claimed to have destroyed the large Russian paratrooper. The Ukrainian Navy also took to Facebook to share a short statement about the ship. The forces also shared photos and videos of fire and thick plumes of smoke in the port.

The coastal area of Berdyansk has been under Russian control since February 27. The port caught fire on Thursday after heavy fighting took place between the forces. However, the Russian military is yet to comment on Ukraine’s claims regarding the destruction of the Russian landing ship

Ukraine claims Russia lost 15,800 soldiers, 108 planes, 530 tanks

Meanwhile, in its operational update of the war, Ukrainian armed forces on Thursday said that since February 24, Russia has lost around 15,800 personnel. Continuing the ambush by land and air, the Ukrainian forces also claimed to have destroyed a large amount of equipment including 530 tanks and 108 Russian planes.

Furthermore, the forces also claimed to have destroyed 1,597 units of armoured combat vehicles, 280 units of artillery systems, 47 units of anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1,033 motor vehicles.

Russia fires hypersonic missile as war intensifies

The United States on Tuesday confirmed that they are aware of Russian forces using hypersonic missiles against Ukraine "at least in one instance". The invading Russian troops fired hypersonic missiles "against a fixed building at a relatively close range," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile was fired from a "relatively close range" on a large weapons depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, had claimed that the targeted aero-ballistic missile attack destroyed military radio and reconnaissance centres near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, The Independent had reported.

(Image: @GeneralStaffOfTheArmedForcesOfUkraine/Facebook)