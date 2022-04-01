Ukraine Claims Five Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Liberated From Russian Occupation

While Russia continues to attack Ukraine for over a month, the Ukrainian authorities have now claimed that its military forces have liberated five settlements from Russian control. The Ukrainian Ground Forces Command reported on Telegram that Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, along with other defensive forces units in the southern Zaporizhia area, have taken control of Zatyshshia, Malynivka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai, as well as Chervone from Russian occupation.

"Together with other units of the Zaporizhzhia region Defence Forces, airborne troops have already liberated such settlements as Zatyshshia, Malynivka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai and Chervone," said press centre of the Airborne Assault Troops Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

According to Anadolu Agency, Ukrainian military forces on Monday stated that Irpin, near Kyiv, was also recovered from Russian occupation. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his national speech on Monday also stated that Ukrainian forces had retaken Irpin, a vital town outside the capital, Kyiv. However, residents are still unable to return, according to Ukrinform.

Putin-led government has lost approximately 17,300 personnel: Ukraine

Ukrainian military forces have even claimed that the Putin-led government has lost approximately 17,300 personnel since the invasion began on February 24. According to Ukraine's report on Russian losses, more than 600 tanks, 75 fuel tanks, 131 helicopters, and 1,700 armoured personnel vehicles have been destroyed.

Apart from the ministry, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya said that Russia has lost more than 300 artillery systems, almost 100 rocket launcher systems, 54 air defence systems, as well as 7 ships, according to the Independent. The envoy further stated that this is an "unprecedented blow to Moscow, where the numbers of Soviet losses in Afghanistan pale in comparison,” as per media reports.

As a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine, nearly 1,189 people have lost their lives and 1,901 have been wounded in Ukraine, however the exact tally is probably much higher, as per United Nations estimates. The UN refugee agency also reported that over 4 million Ukrainians have migrated to various European nations, with millions more displaced within the country.

(Image: AP)