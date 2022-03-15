As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, the Ukrainian Parliament has claimed that the food security of Europe is "already under threat." The Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada in the statement released on its website insisted that the Ukrainians continue to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the world from famine and food crisis. It further claimed that the Russian armed forces continue to destroy agricultural machinery and "undermine food security in Ukraine" and across the world. The Ukrainian Parliament asserted that the food security of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa is "already under threat" due to the Russian invasion.

Members of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy have expressed concern over the situation of food security in Ukraine. They called on the international community to emphasise that "threat to the food security of Ukraine and the world is the price of procrastination in the situation of closing the skies over Ukraine." The Ukrainian Parliament in the statement highlighted that incidents of Russian troops destroying agricultural machinery has been reported in Brovary district in Kyiv, Melitopol district in Zaporizhia, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Novgorod-Siversky districts in Chernihiv region. Similarly, the incidents have been reported in a number of districts of the Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

"The threat to the food security of Ukraine and the world is the price of procrastination in the situation of closing the skies over Ukraine. Ukraine protects the whole world from hunger. The world is coming to an end, we are waiting for protection from you!," the Ukrainian Parliament said in the statement.

Через воєнну агресію російської федерації вже зараз під загрозою продовольча безпека Європи

Agricultural machinery of Ukraine being used by Russia: Ukrainian Parliament

According to the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukraine's agricultural machinery is being used by Russian troops for engineering work, construction and armoured tractors. Furthermore, the Russian troops have forcibly involved the local residents of the occupied regions in the work. In the statement, the Ukrainian Parliament has alleged the Russian troops of intentionally destroying the infrastructure of Ukraine. It further insisted that Russian armed forces have destroyed the largest warehouse in Ukraine for the storage of frozen products in the Kyiv region, a bakery in the Sumy region, a plant for the production of semi-finished products in the Mykolaiv region. Moreover, Russian soldiers fired upon the Danone Ukraine plant in the Kherson region. The fighting between Ukraine and Russia has resulted in a number of poultry farms halting their operations which has resulted in birds living without food and could face extinction. It is to mention here that the Russian attack in Ukraine has continued for the 20th day and Ukraine has claimed that Russia has lost more than 13,500 troops in the military action.

Image: AP