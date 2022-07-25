Ukraine Claims It Destroyed 50 Russian Ammunition Depots Using US-supplied HIMARS

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced Monday that Ukrainian forces destroyed at least 50 Russian ammunition depots using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, according to a report by Russian newspaper Pravda. In a televised address, he said that the Ukrainian gunners had conducted "precise" strikes on several bridges.

However, during his address, he gave no details about the attack but was referring to three river crossings in the Russian-occupied Kherson region which local occupation authorities say were attacked by HIMARS over the past week.

Meanwhile, Russia, on the other hand, has said that it destroyed several of the HIMARS systems, a claim that Ukraine has denied completely. Russia's Defence Ministry in its latest report on Monday said that its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot for HIMARS systems in the Khmelnytskyi region in western Ukraine.

Role of US-supplied HIMARS in Russia-Ukraine war

Months after Ukraine consistently requested the US and other western countries to supply them with the HIMARS rocket system, the US, after much deliberation, finally sent in the first tranche of HIMARS at the end of June, and the four more rocket systems arrived last week. With this, Ukraine now has a total of 12 American High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The M142 HIMARS is a high-tech lightweight rocket launcher that can hit targets at a range of 80km (approx 50 miles). This is almost double the range of the current M777 Howziters. While Ukraine already had a few multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) capabilities, HIMARS has enhanced Ukraine's capacity to fight Moscow as it is a modernised system. Ukraine has sought more weapons from all its allies and supporters to fight the war against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has time and again, since the Russian invasion began on February 24, asked NATO and western countries for more modern weapons and financial aid to fight the Kremlin's forces. At Ukraine's request, many nations, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Poland and Slovakia, have provided weapons to the war-torn country to fight Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that the weapons supplied by the western nations are highly critical to the ongoing-military effort and underlined the importance of the HIMARS because of Russia's artillery supremacy.