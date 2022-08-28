Ukraine Claims It Destroyed Russian Military Supply Point, 2 Ammunition Depots

As the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe shows no signs of subsiding, Ukraine’s military recently claimed it destroy a Russian military supply point as well as two munition depots in southern Ukraine. Furthermore, the Operational Command (South) of Ukraine stated that they killed nearly 35 Russian soldiers on Saturday, August 27.

As per the Operational command's Facebook post, nine Russian armoured and military vehicles were also destroyed. The post even revealed that one Msta-B howitzer and a NONA self-propelled mortar system were also eliminated by the Ukrainian troops.

Besides this, earlier this week, the Ukrainian army said that it had eliminated the Russian foothold in Kherson Oblast. According to Operational Command, they have killed approximately 20 Russian soldiers and damaged a number of items of military hardware.

A Facebook post by the Operational Command read that the Ukrainian attacks have destroyed three armoured vehicles, two S-300 missile systems, a self-propelled Giatsint-S howitzer, a self-propelled Msta-S howitzer, a Nebo-M radar system, as well as a 120 mm mortar.

Recent Russian attacks in Ukraine

On the other hand, on Sunday, August 28, the Governor of Sumy Oblast said that 220 rockets and mortars had been fired at the area by invading Russian forces. Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that at least two people were hurt as a result of the attacks. In Bilopillia, which is near the Russian border, he added that shelling had damaged a school, a kindergarten, and a post office, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Furthermore, there have been reports of explosions in Kherson, which is under Russian control. According to a local media outlet, blasts were reportedly heard nearby the neighbourhood jail and the city's industrial region. The news outlet also claimed that the Russians had built a base close to the prison.

According to Ukrainian media sources, the Russian army also damaged the Zaporizhzhia boarding school on Sunday. Governor Oleksandr Starukh noted that five missiles have severely damaged the school and completely destroyed several parts of the structure. "Fortunately, the school year had not yet started, and there were no students," he said.

In the Kharkiv Oblast, the shelling by Russia on August 27 resulted in one fatality and one injury. The adversary "continues to terrorise civilians in Kharkiv Oblast," according to Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of Kharkiv Oblast. Additionally, Russia launched two missiles at Nikopol on the same day. Mykola Lukashuk, the chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, reported that two multi-story residential buildings and a government building were damaged in the attack. There were no reported casualties.

Meanwhile, a freshly formed third army corps from Russia has been sent to the Ukrainian border. The Conflict Intelligence Team said that Moscow has been moving its military equipment to the Rostov area of Russia, which is close to seized parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. Notably, the Buk anti-aircraft complex, T-80BV, and T-90M tanks are among the military hardware that Russia has reportedly been delivering, according to a Babel.ua report. They also travelled from Mulin in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia to Neklinovka in the Rostov area.

