The Ukrainian defense forces on Sunday said that it intercepted a cruise missile fired at Kyiv by the Russian Air force from a Belarusian Tu-22 bomber. Tu-22 is a strategic bomber capable of long-range attacks. “The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a few minutes ago shot down a winged rocket launched in the capital of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus by a TU-22 plane,” Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed in an update. “This is another war crime of the Russian Federation and Russia,” he added.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko took to Twitter to condemn Russian aggression as he stated: “Minutes ago, Ukrainian Air Force shot down a cruise missile launched at the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, by a TU-22 bomber from the territory of Belarus. This is another war crime committed against Ukraine and its people.” Belarusian Tu-22 bombers flew along Ukraine’s northern border and the recent attack could further escalate tensions between Russia and US-led NATO.

Russian Tupolev Tu-22 bombers conducted drills ahead of the invasion

Ahead of Kyiv’s invasion, Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers, with nuclear capabilities, performed air patrol over Belarus in an inspection of the Union State’s forces. The long-range bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighters of Russia’s Aerospace Force and Su-30SM fighter aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force as the two allied nations’ Air Force had conducted drills. As the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine escalated with Russian troops advancing into Kyiv, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov announced that over 26 fighter jets, helicopters, and remotely piloted aircraft on the Ukrainian side have been shot down. Russian defense also claimed that fighters of Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade lay down arms and surrendered.

