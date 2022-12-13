Ukraine Claims It Struck Wagner Members, Eight Holdouts Of Russian Occupiers

Ukraine's Defense Forces on Monday, Dec 12 said that its troops killed a number of members of "Putin's shadow army" PMC Wagner in an attack on a hotel in the city of Kadiivka, in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region. The Wagner fighters are the Russian private paramilitary group accused of torturing and beheading soldiers accused of desertion. The de facto private army was established by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former restaurateur and close associate who has links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The private military group was first founded by Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian lieutenant who served in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU)- Russia’s prime intelligence agency. The mercenaries have since been deployed previously in 2014 annexed Crimea, Libya, Mali, Syria, and the Central African Republic.

“They had a little pop there, just where Wagner headquarters was located [in Ukraine],” Haidai said in an interview with Ukrainian television. “A huge number of those who were there died,” he added.

Ukraine counter bombards Melitopol

Ukraine claimed that it struck Wagner mercenaries as war raged in southern Ukraine's Odesa and Ukraine counter-bombarded the occupied city of Melitopol to push back the occupying forces. Ukraine's governor-in-exile of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian television that Russia suffered "significant losses" in hands of Ukraine troops and that he expected "at least 50%" of the surviving forces to die without medical treatment.

Ukraine's military also carried out at least four strikes on the areas where the Russian troops concentrated causing heavy casualties to their soldiers, weapons, and military equipment, the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed. In what is being viewed as strategic advancement for the Ukrainians, its rockets and artillery hit two control points and four areas of concentration of the Russian occupiers' personnel, the Ukrainian military said.

"There are more than 100 enemy servicemen with wounds of varying severity in the local hospital of Kreminna of Luhansk region," said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update.

Wagner was also accused by Ukraine of a plot colluding to eliminate the embattled Ukrainian president and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. UK'sArmed Forces Minister James Heappey previously labelled the PMC Wagner as “a bunch of murderous, human rights-abusing thugs.” Ukraine claims that as many as 400 Russian mercenaries have been operating in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and have plotted to assassinate the Ukrainian leader along with 23 other lawmakers including Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko as the invasion was ordered by Russian Putin in February.