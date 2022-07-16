Ukraine Claims Its Forces Killed 47 Russian Soldiers, Destroyed 8 Howitzers On July 15

On July 15, Ukrainian forces in the southern region reportedly eliminated 47 Russian troops as well as a substantial amount of military equipment, including eight howitzers. According to a Facebook post by Ukraine's operational Command South, the enemy attempted to inflict fire damage on Armed Forces positions in the Kakhovka region using two Ka-52 helicopters.

"Two of our attack aircraft was attacked by an enemy Su-35 fighter jet and air-to-air missiles over the Kherson region two times over the past day. However, no losses were inflicted. Instead, our attack aircraft managed to strike at a concentration of enemy personnel and equipment in the area of Novohryhorivka and Davydiv Brid twice," the Facebook post read.

Despite this, the attempt failed, and no losses were reported among the Ukrainian defenders, according to the Facebook post. The Russian side has lost 47 soldiers, 6 Msta-B howitzers, two 122-mm howitzers, a T-62 tank, 8 armoured vehicles, and 14 vehicles in the last day, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian missile strikes Kahkiv's Chuhuiv; kills 3

Meanwhile, a Russian missile struck the northeast Ukrainian village of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region on the night of July 15, killing three people and injuring three more, according to the regional governor. According to a Telegram post by governor Oleh Synehubov, the strike damaged a residential complex, a school, and a shop, and rescuers were combing through the ruins.

On July 16, air raid sirens wailed across Kyiv as Russia increased its long-range bombing of Ukrainian cities, which has killed at least 34 people and injured dozens in the last three days. According to the regional governor, Valentyn Reznychenko, Russian missiles struck the centre city of Dnipro on July 15, killing three people and injuring 15. Rockets were fired towards an industrial plant and a nearby street, he claimed on Telegram.

The governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on television that eight people were killed and 13 were injured in a series of shellings in ten sites in Donetsk's eastern district. On July 14, Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea struck an office building in Vinnytsia, south-west of Kyiv, killing at least 23 people, according to Ukraine.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)