Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine claimed that it has killed at least 10 top Russian officers who were involved in the 'special military operation'. According to Ukraine Pravda, among the Russian military officers, there were four major generals, three colonels, as well as three lieutenant colonels. Oleg Mityae, a Russian major general, who commanded the 150th motorised rifle division, was recently killed by Ukrainian forces.

ЦПД оприлюднив список знищених членів командування окупаційних військ https://t.co/JfsT9GxFfW pic.twitter.com/2ZqYxAOc6p — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 16, 2022

In addition to this, fresh satellite photographs from Planet Labs suggested that the Ukrainian military forces have wrecked a number of Russian military helicopters at the Kherson International Airport on Tuesday. At least three Russian helicopters were spotted on flames or damaged at the airfield, constituting it the most devastating hit by the Ukrainian military on Russian helicopters throughout the war, CNN reported.

In the satellite photograph, massive dark plumes of smoke rising from the Kherson airport were witnessed. Further, military vehicles that were visible near the airport were also targeted.

NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS), which records big flames across the world, caught the military attack at the Kherson airport. The military strike happened at about 1:42 p.m. (local time), according to FIRMS' sensory data.

Russian invaders have lost approximately 40% of their forces

Furthermore, the Ukrainian armed forces have revealed that the Russian invaders have lost approximately 40% of their forces which they had enlisted for the fight against Ukraine as of March 15. According to Ukraine Pravda, the enemy has lost (completely destroyed, or lost combat capability) up to 40% of units.

Росія уже втратила майже 40% підрозділів у війні проти України – Генштаб https://t.co/ovbAY3ZCbL pic.twitter.com/mTatsyZFpn — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that Russia had lost nearly 13,500 personnel since the assault began. As per a Facebook post, Russia has lost roughly 404 tanks, 150 artillery systems, and other losses as of March 15. According to media reports, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also alleged that the combat had damaged "hundreds" of Russian helicopters and tanks.

It is worth noting that Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities with air and artillery strikes. Russia has made headway in the south, with its defence minister declaring that the country now has complete control of Kherson, the first significant city to come under Russian authority. As per Ukraine's defence ministry, the Russians lost 150 troops, as well as tanks and infantry combat vehicles, in the southern city of Mariupol.

