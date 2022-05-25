As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, with Russian forces continuously attacking Ukrainian cities, reports have emerged that relatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are receiving "suspicious phone calls". In its latest briefing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued a warning against forged phone calls and said these calls are being made to Ukrainian servicemen who have been "captured or reported missing".

"Relatives of Ukraine's Armed Forces are receiving suspicious phone calls and messages," the update said.

Taking to Facebook, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, claimed that Russian forces are taking advantage of the emotional state of relatives and friends, claiming that "the attackers call from hidden numbers and offer to provide information about the military and facilitate the release from captivity for a monetary reward".

"The swindlers are also trying to find out the personal data of Ukrainian defenders, allegedly for the purpose of clarification," it added.

The release issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine further said, "We officially inform you that the representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other bodies of military administration or state institutions DO NOT COLLECT FUNDS and do not resolve the issue of release from captivity by ransom. The issue of the release of prisoners of war is the exclusive competence of public authorities. There is no fundraising from family members or relatives."

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation against Ukraine, the conflict has led to death and destruction in the war-torn nation. Ukraine has claimed that its Armed Forces have killed more than 29,350 Russian servicemen since the onset of the invasion, and more than 1,302 tanks, 3,194 armoured military vehicles, and 606 artillery systems belonging to the Russian forces have been destroyed, as per Kyiv Independent.

