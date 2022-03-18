Ukraine Claims Mariupol Exposed To 50 To100 Attacks Per Day Amid Russian Invasion

As Russian bombing continues amid ongoing war in Ukraine, Mariupol is targeted by 50 to 100 artillery projectiles per day, the besieged Ukrainian city's council announced on March 18. Information about casualties from the attack on the theatre that was being used as a shelter was still being clarified, according to the statement, which was released early Thursday evening.

The statement claimed, "The city has been under blockade for sixteen days, more than 350,000 Mariupol residents continue to hide in shelters and basements from continuous shelling by Russian occupation forces."

It further added that, roughly 80% of the city's housing stock has been damaged, with nearly 30% of those homes unable to be repaired. Officials claim that "more than a thousand" people, including children, were sheltering in the theatre at the time it was destroyed.

"Today, the invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place, where more than a thousand people found refuge. We will never forgive this," according to the Mariupol City Council.

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron continued peace talks amid the ongoing conflict. "Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere. Emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue. We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," Zelenskyy said.

Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, was also awarded the Order For Courage, III degree, by the Ukrainian President. On March 11, he was apprehended by Russian soldiers. To ensure the release of Melitopol's mayor, Ukraine gave over nine detained Russian servicemen.

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its fourth week, the US expressed fear that China would provide military weapons to Moscow. US President Joe Biden is likely to phone Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday evening and warn Beijing that supporting Russia's military operations in Ukraine will cost it terribly, US media reported.

Image: AP