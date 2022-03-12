Amid the escalating war against Russia, Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Saturday claimed that the "moral and psychological condition of Russian troops is declining" amid tough resistance by Ukraine's troops. The Ministry further stated that the enemy was finding it very difficult to maintain the reserve troops. It went on to state that the armed forces of Ukraine were restricting the enemy's huge offensive in coordination with other components of the state's security and defence sector, as well as national resistance forces.

According to the Ministry, Ukraine's defence forces are repelling and holding back the Russian military's advances in all directions. "Thirty-one battalion-tactical groups of the enemy, operating on the territory, of Ukraine have lost their combat capabilities since the war began on February 24. In the Donetsk region, the occupiers received a solid rebuff from the Ukrainian Defenders during their attempts to advance," the ministry added. It also claimed that the enemy has suffered serious casualties as well as damage to their equipment in Polissya, Siversky, and Pivdennobuzhsky operational areas. "We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!" the ministry wrote on Facebook.

'Russia is already losing this invasive war': Ukraine's Defence Minister

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that this is not an "operation" - 'this is invasive warfare which Russia is already losing.' "You know that the Ukrainian army has already killed thousands of Russian soldiers. Hundreds have surrendered themselves to captivity. We do not hide this information, it is accessible," he added. Ukraine's armed forces stated that the Russian army has lost over 12,000 personnel and 362 tanks and other targets have also been destroyed. Meanwhile, Russia claimed to have destroyed at least 3,491 targets of Ukraine's military infrastructure.

Earlier on March 8, Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov slammed Russia and accused it of "lying about its presence in Crimea as well as in Donbass." "Eight years ago in Crimea and now in Donbass, Russia lied about its presence. They said, 'we are not here' but they subsequently waged wars against us. Two weeks ago, the world changed. Everything has changed, although not everyone has realized it yet", Reznikov had said while addressing his nation.