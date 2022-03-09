As the Russian-Ukraine conflict transcends into the fourteenth day, the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed ever since the war erupted on February 24. In a post shared on Facebook earlier on Wednesday, The General Staff stated that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed, further mentioning that the Russian side has also lost 317 tanks, 49 planes, 81 helicopters, 1070 combat armored vehicles, 56 rocket launchers and 28 air defence systems.

The Russian defence ministry is yet to respond to Ukraine's claim, which remains to be confirmed. However, for its own casualties, the Ukrainian troops have not released comparable numbers. The General Staff also stated that around 5 thousand migrants have entered Ukraine, the majority of whom are men planning to join the military. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that the ongoing war is like a nightmare for Russia and lauded the Ukrainian resistance for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence ministry's intelligence service has claimed that a Russian general, Maj Gen Vitaly Gerasimov, the 41st Army's chief of staff was killed in fighting near Kharkiv, making him the Russian forces' second general slain in Ukraine in less than a week, according to The Guardian. Notably, Gerasimov was awarded medals for his participation in the second Chechen war, the Russian military intervention in Syria, and the annexation of Crimea.

UN claims 406 people have been killed in Ukraine ever since the invasion began

Taking note of the casualties both the combating sides have suffered, the UN claimed that since the invasion began, at least 406 people have been killed in Ukraine, including 27 children, and 801 more have been injured, UN refugee agency's chief Filippo Grandi said that the fighting in Ukraine has driven nearly two million people to flee the nation, according to The Independent. He previously stated that this was the fastest migration of individuals Europe had witnessed since WWII. Meanwhile, the CIA suggests that nearly five million people could be displaced as a result of the war. It is pertinent to mention here that the majority of refugees have fled to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary in Western Europe. Notably, Poland has taken more than 650,000 individuals, according to reports.

Image: AP