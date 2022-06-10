Ukraine Claims More Than 250 Children Died, Over 750 Injured Since Onset Of Russian War

As many as 263 children have lost their lives since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has revealed in a Facebook post. The Office further claimed that more than 754 children have been injured in Ukraine due to Russian military aggression. The statement of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 107.

"263 children died as a result of the armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine. More than 754 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said in a Facebook post.

According to the data shared by Prosecutor General's Office, children were most affected in the Donetsk region with a number as high as 192. Kyiv region reported 116, Kharkiv area 132 and 68 children who have been affected in Chernihiv region. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said that 52 children have been affected in Kharkiv, 48 in Mykolaiv and 30 children have suffered in Zaporizhzhia. As many as 53 children suffered in Luhansk, 17 children in Sumy followed by Kyiv city with 16 and 15 children were affected in Zhytomyr. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office noted that the figures are not final as work is being carried out in places of active hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated areas. The Prosecutor General's Office further said that 1,848 educational institutions have been damaged due to Russian shelling and bombing, with 173 of them "completely destroyed."

UN estimates over 4300 civilians killed in Ukraine since February 24

On June 9, the United Nations said that a total of 4,302 civilians have been killed, and 5,217 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), most of the civilian casualties were caused due to use of explosive weapons, including shelling. multiple launch rocket systems, missile and air strikes. The OHCHR said that an estimated 1,639 men, 1,075 women, 105 boys, and 100 girls as well as 67 children have been killed since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Furthermore, the gender of 1316 adults remains unknown. Apart from this, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that 7,270,939 have left their homes in Ukraine since Russian invasion commenced on February 24. The UNHCR said that 4,816,923 people from Ukraine have been scattered across Europe.

Image: AP