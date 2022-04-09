Ukraine Claims Nearly 132 People Killed By Russian Forces In Makariv As War Enters Day 45

As the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine has reached its 45th day, the mayor of Makariv in the Kyiv region, Vadym Tokar on Friday claimed that Russian forces have killed nearly 132 people, while Ukrainian officials continue to evaluate the amount of devastation in the capital and north of the war-torn nation. According to CNN, Mayor Tokar told Ukraine's Parliament TV that the local officials have gathered the corpses and stated they were shot by Russian soldiers.

Further, the mayor noted that approximately all of Makariv's infrastructure had been destroyed, which includes residential complexes, other structures, as well as a hospital. Tokar went on to say that 40% of Makariv's town has been devastated, with many of its structures unable to be repaired, Ukraine Pravda reported.

Highlighting the condition of the city, Tokar said, “More than a month now we are without electricity, water, gas, without telephone lines. We do not even have essential goods at home,” as per CNN. He also claimed that Makariv had been struck by a "medical catastrophe," with all physicians and doctors being evacuated.

In addition to this, the mayor has urged residents of the town to be cautious since mines are strewn over the fields. He stressed, “Our deforested areas are heavily littered with mines, and so we will work first on demining these areas before we can begin the full-fledged restoration of our infrastructure”.

While talking about getting humanitarian aid, Tokar said that the community has started getting relief, and residents are going out into the streets and doing what they can to clean the war debris. According to Ukraine Pravda, Makariv had a population of roughly 15,000 citizens before the invasion, but currently, only about 1,000 people dwell there. Residents are gradually returning, according to Tokar, and the town is steadily recovering.

1,611 people killed in Russia-Ukraine war since Feb 24

Since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, nearly 1,611 people have lost their lives as of April 8 and 2,227 more have been wounded, according to the United Nations. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement that the majority of the civilian casualties were caused by the utilisation of explosive arms with a wide impact area, such as "shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes", as per media reports.

However, the number of combat casualties is likely to be greater, as claims are still being verified, according to the OHCHR. It is worth noting that Mariupol as well as Volnovakha in the Donetsk area, Izium in the Kharkiv region, and Popasna in the Luhansk region, and Borodianka in Ukraine's capital Kyiv are all affected by the Russian invasion.

From 24 Feb—6 April, we recorded 3,838 civilian casualties in context of Russia’s armed attack against #Ukraine: 1,611 killed, incl 131 children; 2,227 injured, incl 191 children, mostly caused by shelling & airstrikes. Actual toll is much higher. Update https://t.co/uC5RRtZGZm pic.twitter.com/5RtMVniqJ6 — UNHumanRightsUkraine (@UNHumanRightsUA) April 7, 2022

According to statistics given by the Ukrainian Army's General Staff on its social media account, the Putin-led government has lost approximately 19,100 Russian forces and 705 battle tanks since the war started.

(Image: AP)