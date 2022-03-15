Ukraine Claims Over 13,500 Russian Troops Killed, 404 Tanks Destroyed Since Invasion Began

As the ongoing war between Kyiv and Moscow entered the 20th day on Tuesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that Russia has lost over 13,500 personnel since the invasion began. It is to mention that the Ukrainian invasion has seen Russian pilots blasted out of the sky and tanks being ambushed. Now, Ukraine has claimed that it has killed more than 13,500 Russian troops and destroyed a large amount of equipment.

According to a Facebook post, as of March 15, Russia has lost around 404 tanks, 150 units of artillery systems among other losses. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also claimed overnight that “hundreds” of Russian helicopters and tanks had been destroyed in the fighting. The Ukrainian armed forces reiterated, "Beat the occupant! Together we will win! Strike the occupier! Let's win together!"

Russia ‘could buckle in 10 days’

Meanwhile, UK and US defence experts have claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin could only have ten days to win the war in Ukraine before the Russian forces buckle. According to Daily Mail, a senior UK defence source and the former commander of US forces have said that the “game” could be soon up for Russia. “Ukraine has Russia on the run,” they said.

“It is running out of manpower and running out of energy. As long as we keep pressing they've got ten to 14 days before reaching their culminating point. That's when the strength of Ukraine's resistance should become greater than Russia's attacking force,” they said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Moreover, retired US Army General Ben Hodges predicted that Russian forces will be unable to continue their assault on Ukraine 10 days from now. According to reports, Hodges highlighted three key deficiencies holding back the Russian military. He told MSNBC that Russia doesn’t have time, manpower or ammunition to continue the war. "That means they (Russia) won’t be able to continue the attack,” he said.

It is to mention that Russia continues to pound Ukrainian cities from the air and with artillery. Russia has been making progress in the south with its defence minister claiming that it now has full control of Kherson, the first major city to fall into Russian hands. But according to Ukraine’s defence ministry, in the southern city of Mariupol, the Russians lost 150 personnel as well as tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

