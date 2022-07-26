Ukraine Claims Over 5,000 People Still Stuck At Zaporizhzhia Checkpoint Amidst Ongoing War

Amid the ongoing raging war between Russia and Ukraine, a Ukrainian official claimed that more than 5,000 people are still stuck at the Zaporizhzhia checkpoint. Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, stated that the biggest issue is the evacuation from the Russian-occupied territories as it is almost impossible to carry out. According to him, people, some of whom had been travelling for seven days and sleeping in their cars, were attempting to flee the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk through the checkpoint at Vasylivka.

"People can't even go and buy food for themselves. The only condition under which the Russians allow people to go to buy food in the city is to leave all the documents including passports with them and then collect them after returning," Fedorov told Ukrainian television on Tuesday, CNN reported. He also alleged that Russians are using people as human shields in Melitopol and have spent the last three days transporting a lot of weapons through the temporarily held areas.

Referendum on Zaporizhzhia's accession to Russia in early autumn: Region's head

"On Monday, at least three convoys of equipment passed through the city of Melitopol in the direction of Kherson. These are a hundred units of heavy weapons, more than 20 tanks, landing vehicles and so on," Fedorov claimed. He went on to state that the armour was moving towards the western region of Kherson, where a Ukrainian counterattack against Russian defences is expected to take place in the coming days. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s pro-Russian military-civilian administration, has claimed that the referendum on the region's accession to Russia will take place in early autumn this year.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over five months now. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that "Russia does not have the courage to admit defeat." He also took a dig at Russian forces' apparent reliance on outdated equipment and Soviet-era strategies.

Image: AP