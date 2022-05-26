Ukraine Claims Putin's Forces Are Enhancing Position In Tactical Regions Of Izyum

Ukraine Armed Forces have claimed that the Russian forces have resumed the offensive on the city of Slovyansk and tried to improve their position in the tactical region of Izyum. While speaking about the situation in Ukraine, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Shtupun, said that the rival forces were also conducting a massive offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone. He said that the forces are striking missiles at the civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

"In the Donetsk direction, the Russian enemy's main efforts are focused on taking full control of the village of Lyman and trying to improve the tactical situation near Sievierodonetsk and Avdiivka," he said in a video address on Thursday.

He alleged Putin's forces of using electronic warfare in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. As a matter of relief, the spokesperson said that the forces also tried to capture the Ustynivka region, but had no success. Also, in the Avdiivka direction, the Russian forces carried out assault operations in the Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka and Pisky districts, but were unsuccessful. Whereas, in the Mykolayiv direction, Putin's forces improved the tactical situation and ensured access to the administrative borders of the Kherson region.

However, a similar attempt was carried out in the area of ​​the settlement of Tavriyske but had no success, the spokesperson said."During the past 24 hours, at least ten enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Besides, four tanks, two artillery systems, an armoured personnel carrier, a car and one unit of special equipment were destroyed by the Ukrainian forces. Air defence units destroyed five Orlan-10 UAVs," Shtupun said.

"Strike aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at enemy positions - destroyed personnel and up to ten units of light armoured vehicles. Our fighters intercepted and shot down two cruise missiles," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Millions of people fled the war-torn country and have been living in neighbouring countries and European nations. Recently, during an interview with a Russian state media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "Moscow is not in the mood to wrap up the ongoing military operations until the goals are accomplished".

Image: Facebook/General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/AP