Ukraine Claims Russia Amassing Its Troops Towards Eastern City Of Severodonetsk In Donbas

As the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate unabated, Ukraine has alleged that Russian invaders have diverted their attention to an eastern city in Donbas. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the Ukrainian forces were battling to defend the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which was heavily bombarded by Russian soldiers attempting to conquer the Donbas industrial sector. Notably, Severodonetsk is one of the key cities which is under Ukraine's control in Luhansk province, which together with Donetsk constitutes the Donbas region.

Luhansk’s governor, Serhii Haidai claimed that Russian troops have captured several cities and towns in the region after relentless shelling. He also stated that the enemy is amassing forces and armaments in the region, bringing in soldiers from Kharkiv in the northwest and Mariupol in the south. "The Russians were simply intentionally trying to destroy the city... engaging in a scorched-earth approach," he stated, adding that Sievierodonetck's only functioning hospital is left with only three doctors and supplies for 10 days, the AP reported.

Poland President Dauda addresses Ukrainian parliament

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia also launched an unsuccessful offensive on Oleksandrivka, a settlement in the eastern region. While forces of both countries indulged in fighting in the eastern industrial region, Poland's President, Andrzej Duda, visited Kyiv on Sunday to express his support for Ukraine's European Union ambitions. He also addressed the Ukrainian parliament, becoming the first foreign leader to do so since the onset of war in late February. This was Duda's second visit to Kyiv. Earlier in the month of April, he had visited the war-torn country with the leaders of Baltic nations -- Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

"The situation in Donbas is 'extremely challenging'": Zelenskyy

Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed the situation in Donbas as "extremely challenging" as Russia continues its onslaught in Sloviansk and Severodonetsk cities. He also alleged that Russian forces have damaged as many as 1,873 educational facilities so far, describing the damage as "colossal." "The Armed Forces of Ukraine are restraining this offensive every day," he added. Notably, the war between the two countries continues to intensify and reached its day 89th on Monday, May 23.

(With inputs from AP)

