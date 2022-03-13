A Russian airstrike on a military training centre in western Ukraine killed at least nine persons and injured 57 others. Russian soldiers fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 19 miles northwest of Lviv and 22 miles from Ukraine's border with Poland, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, the governor of the Lviv area. The US and NATO have dispatched instructors to the range, which is also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel on a regular basis.

International NATO drills have also been held at the facility. The airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine roughly 150 miles from Ukraine's borders with Slovakia and Hungary, was also targeted by Russian fighters. Early Sunday's attacks come after Russia bombed cities across Ukraine on Saturday, blasting Mariupol in the south, bombarding the outskirts of Kyiv, and obstructing the efforts of civilians fleeing the conflict.

In a separate event, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister reported that Russian occupants shelled Svyatohirsk Cave Monastery in the Donetsk region, the country's oldest monastery. The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine wrote on Twitter, "#Russian occupants shell #Svyatohirsk Cave Monastery in #Donetsk region,#Ukraine-one of major #Christian monasteries, opened in 1526. #Russia has nothing sacred. They do not care what to bomb."

Russia blames Ukraine for holding monks as captives in Nikolskoye

Russian forces, on the other hand, have liberated Nikolskoye, where soldiers of the "Aidar" unit have set up an artillery position, according to an official statement. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the Russian troops had liberated at least 300 individuals, including monks, who had been held captive in Nikolskoye by Ukrainian radicals.

The radicals were exterminated, and the others were scattered, according to the statement. According to Igor Konashenkov, spokesperson for Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian troops have advanced 14 kilometres in the last day, claiming many settlements in the area.

