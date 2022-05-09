Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, which entered its day 75th on Monday, Ukraine's military claimed that Russia has deployed at least 19 Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) to Belgorod city in an attempt to break through Ukrainian defences in Donetsk.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, those groups probably consist of around 15,200 troops with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry, and Russian armed forces are most active in the regions of Slobozhanske and Donetsk, The Kyiv Independent reported.

It further noted that there is a high possibility of missile strikes by Russia throughout war-torn Ukraine. The warning was issued on Monday, just before Russia's Victory Day celebration in Moscow. The Ukrainian military’s general staff has also accused invaders of seizing personal documents from the local populace in Russian-controlled regions of Zaporizhzhia. It further stated that Russian troops seized the documents in order to force local residents to participate in Victory Day commemorations on May 9.

Russia deployed as many as 22 BTGs near Ukraine's Izium city: UK

Earlier this month, the UK Defence Ministry claimed that Russia deployed as many as 22 BTGs near Ukraine's Izium city in an attempt to advance along the Donbass region's northern axis. British military intelligence claimed that Russia plans to conquer the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in addition to Izium.

Capturing these regions, according to the UK Defence Ministry, would cement Russian military control of the north-eastern Donbass region and act as a staging point for Russian operations to cut off Ukrainian forces in the area.

Russian troops destroyed nearly 4,000 homes in Kyiv Oblast: Ukraine

Meanwhile, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksandr Pavliuk has claimed that Russian troops have destroyed at least 4,000 homes in the region since the beginning of the invasion on February 24. He went on to state that the destruction has been recorded in 46 of 69 communities, or 66.7% of the region.

Furthermore, Ukraine's Operational Command "South" claimed that Russian forces fired at least six cruise missiles from aircraft that hit Odesa, while one was targetted at the Ukrainian military's command post. In the latest operational report, it further stated that the missiles were launched from a multi-role Russian SU-35 fighter jet from the Black Sea.

