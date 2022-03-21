The Russia-Ukraine war has entered the 26th day with continued shelling in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other cities. Russia has given the Ukrainian forces a deadline of Monday, March 21 to lay down their arms in the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities stated that they will not surrender at any cost. However, the Russian forces continue to prepare and organise troops in the temporarily-occupied territories. In particular, the Russian military is approaching the Donetsk region. To increase the number of potential "conscripts", the Russian forces have increased the age limit for "conscripts" - from 55 to 65 years, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed. "Students are actively involved in the ranks of the occupying army. In particular, all students of Luhansk Railway Technical School are officially summoned to the educational institution for "registration," read the statement released by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Monday. Mobilisation of the local population has been announced on local television in the occupied territories of the Luhansk region. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine tweeted:

⚡️Ворог продовжує «мобілізацію» на тимчасово окупованих територіях. З метою збільшення кількості потенційних «призовників», окупанти збільшують віковий ценз «військовозобов’язаних» – з 55 до 65 років.



Conditions of occupied territories in Ukraine

Meanwhile, in a similar situation at Luhansk Medical University, the institution has announced the mandatory arrival and registration of senior students. "Mobilized" in the 1st Army Corps of the occupying forces are in extremely low morale and psychological condition, and have outdated equipment: equipment of the 1974 model, protective helmets of 1971, as per the statement released by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

There are rumours and panic among the personnel caused by heavy losses, and the seriously wounded and piles of dead bodies are constantly arriving in the occupied territories, as per the statement. In particular, 16 destroyed "mobilized" people were brought to the Luhansk meat-packing plant, and one of victims is the son of the principal of a school in Luhansk. However, the family's relatives have not provided any information about the place or the circumstances of death, as per the statement released by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Russia has been using all its resources to take over Ukraine, and they have now resorted to a new way by increasing the age limits for conscripts. The war has claimed many lives, left many displaced, and destroyed major infrastructure and resources in Ukraine, however, President Zelenskyy and his armed forces have put up a brave fight as the country refused to get bogged down by the intensifying Russian aggression. The Russia-Ukraine war had created mass destruction in both countries, leaving Ukrainians majorly affected.

