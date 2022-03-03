Ukraine Claims Russia Has Lost 9,000 Soldiers, 1000+ Vehicles Since Invasion's Start

As Russia continues its military operation in Ukraine, one week after it started on February 24, the Ukrainians are fighting for their sovereignty with all their might. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russian side has lost 9,000 troops as of today since the invasion started a week ago. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also claimed that 9,000 Russian soldiers has been killed in the conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a tweet earlier on Thursday giving the update on the Russian invasion. It shared an image that showed the data of the casualties suffered by Russia amid the war. It stated that Russian forces has lost 9,000 soldiers. It also claims that Russia has lost 900 armed vehicles of different types, 90 artillery pieces, 30 aircraft, 31 helicopters, 42 MLRS and 217 tanks. The data further showed that Russia has also lost 60 cisterns, 374 vehicles, 3 UAVs, 2 vessels, 11 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1 anti-aircraft missile system BUK.

Information on Russian invasion



Russia is facing heavy resistance from Ukraine

Russian troops are facing heavy resistance in Ukraine, and they have failed to remove the government in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day told the Russian forces to go home and that they would be destroyed everywhere they go in Ukraine.

He further said that the Russians won't have tranquility here, they won't have food, they won't have one quiet moment and from Ukrainians, they will only get one thing, that is resistance, such resistance that they will remember for the rest of their lives that the Ukrainians don't give up on what they have. President Zelenskyy also commended the courage of his fellow Ukrainians in a video message stating that they are the people who broke the enemy's plans in a week.

'Nobody believed Ukraine would last for a week'

In the meanwhile, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that nobody, not Russia, nor the West anticipated Ukraine to last for a week, and the ones that believed were the Ukrainians. He went on to say that before February 24, two-thirds of Ukrainians believed that if Russia invaded the country on a large scale, they would fight back, and now after a week, about 90% of Ukrainians believe that.

Image: AP