Ukraine Claims Russia Hits Kyiv Region With Iranian-made Kamikaze Drones As War Rages On

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on Thursday, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene to evacuate citizens. Kyiv regional governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, issued an update via his official Telegram channel. "We have attacks on one of the communities of the region. Previously - an attack of kamikaze drones. Rescuers are already working," he said while urging residents to stay in shelters.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of president Zelenskyy’s office, also reported that critical infrastructure facilities were hit by drone strikes in the region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv was hit by an overnight missile attack. According to Oleksandr Sienkovych, Mayor of the port city of Mykolaiv, shelling destroyed a five-storey apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.

The Mayor of the port city in a Telegram post said, "A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest – under rubble. Rescuers are working on the site." He also added that the Southern front was "massively shelled at".

Ukraine claims Russia planning missile strikes since beginning of October

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces were planning missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other infrastructure since the beginning of October. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has said that Russian armed forces received instructions from the Kremlin to prepare for conducting missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure on October 2 and 3. The statement of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence comes after Russian missiles struck several Ukrainian regions on October 10.

"According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian occupying forces received instructions from the Kremlin to prepare massive missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine on October 2 and 3," the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"The main goal of the terrorist country was to destroy the thermal power plant, create panic among Ukrainians and intimidate the European public," The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

(With AP inputs)