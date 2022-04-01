Ukraine Claims Russia Is Trying To Concentrate Its Missile Systems In Belarus Amid War

Amidst the relentless war in Europe, which has transcended its first month, Ukraine's deputy minister Hanna Maliar, on Friday, claimed that the invading Russian forces are 'trying to concentrate' its missile systems in the southeastern part of Belarus for the possible utilisation of it during their war against Ukraine, according to CNN. Notably, these statements came after Russia has recently claimed to de-escalate in the area of Kyiv and Chernihiv. During her televised remarks earlier on Thursday, Hanna Maliar stated, “The enemy is not abandoning its plans to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

Launching a fresh salvo against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Maliar added, “He is also encroaching on the Kharkiv region and trying to strengthen his position, to regroup troops," according to CNN. She went on to say that the Ukrainian military has observed Russian missile systems being deployed near the Belarusian city of Gomel.

The Ukrainian deputy defence minister further claimed that the adversary is "trying to concentrate them there, apparently due to plans to launch missile strikes or use them as a tool for blackmail and intimidation." She further added that as a result of this, Russia continues to deliberately utilise Belarus to carry out attacks.

When asked if she anticipated the missile strikes on Ukrainian territory to continue, Maliar responded by saying that they must be prepared for this. She also noted that the opponent is not slowing down and the intensity of rocket assaults has remained constant, and in some cases, has even increased.

NATO General Secretary claims Russian troops are reorganising rather than leaving

Apart from Hanna Maliar, the General Secretary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg claimed that Russian troops are reorganising rather than leaving. Stoltenberg, while addressing media in Brussels, stated that their intelligence indicates the Russian military is 'repositioning,' not departing. He went on to warn that Russia is aiming to reorganise, resupply, and accelerate its offensive in the Donbas region. The NATO General Secretary added, “At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So, we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering,” The Independent reported.

Furthermore, Ukrainian and US officials have even claimed that Russians may be reorganising in Belarus. According to CNN, a statement released by the Ukrainian General Staff on Thursday revealed that Russian soldiers may be regrouping in Belarus. Russian military equipment, as per the statement, was seen moving through Belarus, most likely to regroup forces and create a reserve to replenish losses in manpower, weapons and equipment of groups operating in Ukraine.

According to US Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, around 20% of Russia's soldiers marching against Kyiv are "repositioning," with some travelling to Belarus.