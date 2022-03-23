Ukraine Claims Russia Killed 6 Health Officials; Equips Emergency Workers With Armours

Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Liashko has announced that they have provided armour to emergency medical workers. The Health Minister has claimed that Russian armed forces have shot 58 emergency vehicles, and stated that Russian troops have killed six officials of the health department. The development comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for the 28th consecutive day with fierce resistance put up by Ukrainian forces.

In the statement released on Facebook, Viktor Liashko stated that war has changed the lives of people in Ukraine. He added that they have decided to provide armours to medical workers as the Putin-led army has changed their plans, priorities and thought process. Viktor Liashko stated that he gave armour to the medical workers as they carry out their work despite bullets and save the lives of Ukrainians. He further claimed that "terrorists from Russia" have killed six officials at the health department and shot 58 emergency vehicles in Ukraine.

264 civilians killed in Kyiv: Vitali Klitschko

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that the Russian bombardment has killed 264 civilians in the capital, according to AP. The people who have lost their lives in the attack so far in Kyiv include four children. Shelling and rockers were reported in the Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv, as per the AP report. Ukrainian armed forces have been reportedly putting up a fierce resistance against stalled Russian forces. According to the local officials, electricity from the power grid has been severed in nearly 460 settlements in the surrounding suburbs of Kyiv.

Ukraine claims about 15,600 Russian troops killed in attack

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a social media post on Wednesday, March 23, claimed that about 15,600 Russian troops have lost their lives since Russia began invasion on February 24. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1,578 combat armoured machines, 267 artillery systems, 80 MLRS, 517 tanks, 124 helicopters, 101 aircraft, 47 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1,008 vehicles. Furthermore, 42 unmanned aerial vehicle, four vessels including ships and boats, 70 fuel tanks and 15 special equipment of Russia have been destroyed.

