Ukraine Claims Russia Launched Kh-55 Missile But Replaced Nuclear Warhead With A Dummy

Ukrainian officials who spoke to local media outlets believe that a missile containing a dummy warhead that was launched by Russian forces over Kyiv on November 17 was intended to have a nuclear warhead instead. Talking about the dummy attached to the Kh-55 missile, a spokesperson for the Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told local news outlet Defence Express: “For this strike, the orcs took at least one Kh-55 missile from their “nuclear arsenal”, “unscrewed” the nuclear warhead and replaced it with a dummy before firing it at Ukraine.”

“Although we should not rule it out that as events develop, at least a few such missiles will be seen,” the official added. While it remains unclear why Russian forces replaced a nuclear warhead with a warhead simulator, speculations suggest that Russia might be lacking a sufficient supply of conventional missiles of Kh-555 modification and is therefore putting the Kh-55 to use.

What could be the reason?

Another possibility of Russian troops forgetting to replace the dummy with a regular nuclear warhead also arises. Some also think that it was a calculated move to throw off Ukraine’s air defence systems, according to Ukrinform. The dummy targeted Ukraine on November 17, when the country’s defence forces destroyed four missiles and five Shahed drones during an air raid warning over the capital of Kyiv.

According to the American think tank CSIS, the Kh-55 is a subsonic cruise missile that is used in airborne attacks. Created by the Soviet Union, its production began in 1971. The strategic system, which possesses the ability to launch a nuclear warhead in a 2,500 km range, has paved the way for multiple variants, including the Kh-55SM, the Kh-555, and the Kh-65SE. The weapon, which is possessed by Russia, has a length and diameter of 6.04 m and 0.514 respectively, and has a launch weight of 1,210 kg.