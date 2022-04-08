Ukraine Claims Russia Launched Missile Strikes At Odessa Oblast From Black Sea

Amid the ever-escalating Russia-Ukraine war, Russian troops have recently attacked Ukraine's Odesa Oblast from the Black Sea. According to the Kyiv Independent, the Odessa city council, citing the country's Armed forces, claimed that the missile strike conducted by Russian warships has completely destroyed some infrastructure in the region. The attack's details are yet to be revealed.

Furthermore, the report comes in the wake of bombardments that took place on civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv Oblast. Over the previous 24 hours, the Kharkiv Oblast has been shelled nearly 48 times, injuring 15 citizens. The Russian forces had attacked the residential neighbourhoods of Kharkiv and Derhachi, a northern city of Kharkiv, using artillery, mortars, tanks, as well as multiple rocket launching systems, according to Governor Oleh Synehubov.

Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station kills 30

Additionally, nearly 30 people have lost their lives and nearly 100 were injured in a Russian attack on the Kramatorsk railway station. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has claimed that thousands of people were at the station during the time of the missile attack. The inhabitants were being transported ahead of the predicted escalation in the east. According to the Kyiv Independent, Ukrzaliznytsia, the state railway operator, released the death toll.

Earlier, invading Russian forces reportedly carried out nighttime airstrikes in the coastal city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, April 3. Several bombs and rockets were launched in southern Ukraine, according to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych. Further during the night of Sunday, Russian soldiers had also fired missiles toward Ukraine's largest port city, Odessa. According to Ukrainian officials, one person was killed and 14 others were injured as a result of the bombardment. In addition, airstrikes in Ochakiv, another city in southern Ukraine, claimed the lives of seven people and wounded another twenty.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, eight individuals were killed in the air raids that blasted southern Ukraine on the night of April 3. The Russian assault on Mykolaiv, a strategically important city on the way to Odessa, has lasted weeks, as per media reports.

Zelenskyy's tells Arnab 'Using any weapons including nuclear cannot be ruled out'

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a mega exclusive interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the usage of nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out. During the interview, Zelenskyy told Arnab, "All the examples of using any force, it always occurred when the other side is weak. Using any weapons including nuclear cannot be ruled out".

