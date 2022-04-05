On Tuesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that Russia has lost about 18,500 military personnel so far as the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 41. In the latest operational update published on social media, Ukrainian armed forces said that since Russia launched the ‘special’ military operation into Ukraine, Moscow is now short of 18,500 people, 676 tanks, 1,858 combat armoured vehicles, 332 artillery systems, 134 helicopters, 150 aircraft among several other losses.

Additionally, the Ukrainian defence also said on April 5 that Kyiv took down at least four-winged rockets of Russia. The statement by the Ukrainian armed forces stated that on the night of April 5, “a pair of Su-35 occupants from the territory of the Republic of Belarus attacked winged missiles across Ukraine…Racist targets are likely to become the objects of civil infrastructure in several Western regions.”

“Three winged missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence, the fourth one was damaged, which prevented it from reaching the target,” said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy pledges 'every Russian will know the truth'

Meanwhile, in the latest address to the nation following the reports stating the Bucha killings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about deaths in the liberated towns of Stoyanka, Irpin, Bucha after visiting them on Monday. He said, “The bodies of killed people, killed Ukrainians have already been taken from most streets. But in the yards, in the houses, the dead still remain.”

He also said, "The cities are simply ruined. Burnt military equipment on the roads, destroyed cars. It is especially hard to look at the traces of bullets on cars with the inscription ‘children’.” Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is “doing everything possible to identify all the Russian military involved in these crimes as soon as possible.”

Ukrainian President pledged, "All crimes of the occupiers are documented. The necessary procedural basis is provided for bringing the guilty Russian military to justice for every crime they commit...The time will come when every Russian will learn the whole truth about who of their fellow citizens killed. Who gave orders. Who turned a blind eye to the murders. We will establish all this. And make it globally known.”

