Ukraine Claims Russia Lost Around 31,900 Soldiers Since Onset Of Military Aggression

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine transcended 100 days, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that around 31,900 Russian troops have lost their lives since the onset of the invasion on February 24. The Russian forces have lost 1409 tanks, 3450 armoured combat machines, 222 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 712 artillery systems. In addition, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine stated that Russia has lost 97 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 2438 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13 ships or boats, 125 cruise missiles, 572 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 54 special equipment.

Ukraine claims Russian troops conducting missile & air strikes in Donetsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the daily assessment about the ongoing war on Friday, 10 June, stated that Russian forces have been carrying out defensive actions in the Kharkiv region. According to Ukraine, Russian forces have been focused on maintaining occupied frontiers. The Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces said that Russian forces have been firing at Ukrainian units and carrying out missile and air strikes in Donetsk. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the combat between troops of Russia and Ukraine continues in Severodonetsk and Russian forces have been trying to occupy the region. The Ukrainian forces have claimed that Russian forces have been trying to advance towards Vozdvyzhenka and troops of Moscow continue to fire at the Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, Kurakhiv and Zaporizhzhia. It further noted that Ukrainian forces have retaliated against seven attacks of Russian forces in Donetsk and Luhansk.

'Ukraine manages to thwart plans of Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, stated that the Russian forces have been considering Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and other cities in Donbass as its "key targets." In his late-night video address on 9 June, Zelenskyy asserted that forces of Ukraine have been able to "thwart" the plans of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia. He claimed that Ukrainian armed forces continue to advance in the Kharkiv region and making attempts to liberate their territory. Zelenskyy said that his country will not remain in the "shadow part" of economic life. Speaking to Ukrainians in his regular address, the embattled President said that there can be only two parts of society-those who defend Ukraine's independence and those who work to ensure that protection.

"We have to get used to the fact that there can be only two parts of society - those who defend our independence and those who work in a way to ensure that defense. And this is not a question of one or another economic doctrine, not a question of one or another political position," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address.

Image: AP