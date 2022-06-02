Ukraine Claims Russia Lost More Than 30,500 Soldiers Since Onset Of Military Aggression

As the Russian military assault in Ukraine has transcended 99 days, the war-ravaged country claimed that its armed forces have killed more than 30,585 Russian soldiers since the invasion began in late February. The aggressive Russian army have suffered over 1,363 tanks, 3,354 armoured combat vehicles, and 661 artillery systems, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Furthermore, between the period of February 24 and June 2, the adversary has also lost 207 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 95 anti-aircraft warfare, 210 warplanes, 175 helicopters, 2,325 motor vehicles as well as fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats, 521 unmanned aerial vehicles, 51 special units, along with 119 cruise missiles, Kyiv Independent reported.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of June 2, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/C1eNlgHYR9 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 2, 2022

Apart from this, Ukrainian officials have revealed that Russian cruise missiles have hit a railway in western Ukraine. The attack took place near the Beskyd tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains, close to the Slovakian border. It is pertinent to note that the route has been targeted by Russian cruise missiles for the second time. Two people have been wounded due to the strike, as per Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv area military administration.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the CEO of Ukraine's state-owned railways, claimed, "We are checking out the level of infrastructure damage. There are no victims among the railway workers. Three passenger trains are delayed. They are in safe places, and passengers are safe," as per media report.

Besides the Russian soldiers' casualties, Kyiv has experienced losses since the Kremlin invaded the nation, and it is also presently paying a significant price.

Over 500 Ukrainian soldiers have been injured on a daily basis in the war: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, during a night speech on Tuesday, besieged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the Russia Ukraine war in Eastern Europe took the lives of several Ukrainian soldiers, leaving over 500 injured on a daily basis. In an interview with Newsmax television on May 31, Zelenskyy verified the worrying data, as per the Russian news agency TASS. The situation in southern Donetsk and Luhansk, he continued, is "extremely critical." The President asserted, "The situation is very difficult. We are losing 60-100 soldiers per day as killed in action and something around 500 people as wounded in action," as per media reports.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military forces were holding defensive perimeters in the country's east. Russia has deployed its army's highest fighting "power" there, according to Zelenskyy.

(Image: AP)