Ukraine Claims Russia Lost More Than 34,000 Soldiers Since Onset Of War

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Tuesday, June 21, claimed that Russia has lost 34,100 soldiers, including 300 alone on June 20. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army has suffered loss of 1496 tanks, 3606 armoured combat machines, and 752 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces have lost 239 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 98 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 216 warplanes, 181 helicopters, 2537 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14 ships or boats, 611 unmanned aerial vehicles, 59 special units, 137 cruise missiles between the period of February 24 and June 21.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine further said, "Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses of the past day at the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions." In its daily assessment about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces said that the main efforts of Russian forces in Kharkiv remains to maintain the occupied borders. It accused Russian forces of firing at civilian infrastructure in Dmitrívka, Chuguiv, Korobočkine, Old Hnilitsya and Basili Tavka. The Ukrainian Armed forces claimed that Russian troops continue carrying out shelling in Severodonetsk and it continues to make efforts to take control over the city. According to Ukraine, Russian forces continue offensive actions in Nikolaevka, Vershina and Semigirya. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, "due to significant losses in the command composition of the airborne units, the enemy is forced to recruit reserve officers for the military service with short-term contracts for three months."

Zelenskyy accuses Russian forces of shelling in Kharkiv & Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces continue to carry out shelling in Kharkiv and Odesa. In his late-night video address on June 20, Zelenskyy said, "This is an evil that can only be appeased on the battlefield." He further said that Ukrainian forces continue to defend Lysychansk and Severodonetsk and added that the Russian forces continue to get a response to their actions against Ukraine. He further said, "We are defending Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. This whole region is the most difficult, there are the hardest battles. But our strong boys and girls are there. The occupiers receive responses to their actions against us." Zelenskyy stressed that they are going through a "crucial week" and added that they were "doing everything" each day so that "no one has any doubts that Ukraine deserves the candidacy."

Image: AP