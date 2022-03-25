Ukraine Claims Russia Lost Over 200 Servicemen & Multiple Army Barracks On Day 30 Of War

In a significant update, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security have revealed that they have stopped 9 enemy attacks, destroyed 12 tanks, about 20 units of armoured and automotive equipment and 9 artillery systems on Thursday. According to the official statement from the war-torn country, Russia has lost more than 200 servicemen. 'Air defense units shot down 2 planes and 2 enemy UAVs,' the statement further added.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security details upon day 30 developments of Russia Ukraine war.

"Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of March 25. A group of joint forces is conducting a defense operation in the Donetsk, Slobozhansky and parts of the Tavriya areas. During the previous day, our soldiers The enemy lost more than 200 servicemen," the statement mentioned.

Human Rights Activist says 200 Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine's defence forces on Thursday

Russian Forces Abandoning Camp To Join Ukraine Army, Claims Kyiv

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to back down, the country's local media claimed that the Russian forces are abandoning Russia. According to the Ukrainian media, Russian soldiers are joining Ukraine to fight the war. On the other hand, President Zelenskyy passed a video message recorded in dark at his presidential palace in Kyiv for public support and urged people to rally on Thursday.

Ukrainian Parliament calls for more actions against Russian aggression

Ukrainian Parliament appealed to the UN, EU and NATO along with other international organisations to take a range of actions to stop Russia’s military aggression. The lengthy statement shared on the official account of the Ukrainian Parliament stated that some of the laws were also adopted in the plenary meeting, including new customs, tax privileges for Ukrainian businesses and support of the agricultural sector.

In another statement, G7 Leaders’ asserted, "Russia must comply with its international obligations and refrain from any activity that imperils nuclear sites, allowing unhindered control by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as full access by and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency".