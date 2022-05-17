Ukraine Claims Russia Lost Over 27,000 Soldiers Since The Commencement Of War

As the Moscow-Kyiv war has reached its 83rd day, war-torn Ukraine claimed that the nation’s Armed Forces have killed around 27,900 Russian soldiers since Russia's aggression commenced on February 24. Further, taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces revealed that the invading army has lost over 1,235 tanks, 3,009 armoured fighting automobiles as well as 578 artillery systems.

In addition to this, between February 24 and May 17, the enemy has lost around 198 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 90 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 201 warplanes, 167 helicopters, 2,109 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats, 436 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 special units, as well as 97 cruise missiles.

According to a statement issued by the Armed Forces, the enemy has sustained most losses in the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia directions on the previous day.

Russian soldiers have suffered considerable casualties in "manpower and equipment"

Apart from this, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces has asserted that Russian soldiers have suffered considerable casualties in "manpower and equipment" as they attempt to move westwards to the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, CNN reported. Further, the General Staff noted that Russians have suffered huge losses in a fierce battle near Sievierodonetsk, as per Kyiv Independent.

⚡️General Staff: Russians suffer losses in heavy fighting near Sievierodonetsk, retreat on several more fronts.



Russian troops continue their offensive in the eastern Donbas region, with their main efforts focused on Luhansk & Donetsk oblasts, according to Ukrainian military. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 17, 2022

Further, the spokesperson said late Sunday, “In some areas, the staffing of (Russian) units, as a consequence of hostilities, is less than 20%. In the Popasna direction, due to heavy losses and the inability to act independently, airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are teaming up with representatives of Russian private military companies for further action," CNN reported.

Ukraine Shot down 3 Russian cruise missiles

Meanwhile, three Russian cruise missiles aiming at infrastructure facilities were shot down by Ukrainian Air Defence over the Lviv area.

In addition, 3 cruise missiles were shot down during the night over the #Lviv region, aimed at infrastructure facilities. pic.twitter.com/AuSHCk0IZs — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 17, 2022

On May 15, Ukraine's Air Defences destroyed 11 Russian aerial targets, while Ukrainian strike planes damaged a Russian bridge over the Inhulets River, Ukraine Pravda reported. According to Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, “Fighter jets continue to patrol Ukraine’s airspace; attack and bomber aircraft carry out missile and bomb strikes on the occupiers’ positions, clusters of their troops, and convoys of their military equipment."

The Ukrainian Air Force gunned down two Russian cruise missiles, three Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, and a Ka-52 helicopter on May 15. A Mi-28 helicopter and four Orlan-10 UAVs were hit by the Land Forces of the Air Defences, Ukraine Pravda reported.

(Image: AP)