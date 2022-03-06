Ukraine Claims Russia 'mercilessly' Firing During Evacuation Of Civilians In Kyiv's Irpin

Ukraine's General Headquarters on Sunday claimed that the Russian Army was 'mercilessly' firing in civilian neighbourhoods situated in Kyiv's Irpin region. Sharing videos of an evacuation being carried out in Irpin, Ukraine alleged that a significant number of residents were still stuck in basements due to Russia's military offensive in residential areas.

In the video, the Ukrainian army could be seen aiding the evacuation of civilians in the region against the sound of continuous shelling. "During the evacuation, the Russians opened mortar fire on people. Аt least three people were killed in shelling, including two children", Ukraine's General Headquarters claimed. Visuals also showed how civilians were flocking to the bus stop to take their families and children to escape to the nearby railway station.

The General Headquarters showed how exactly the evacuation in Irpin, Kyiv region.



There russian army mercilessly continues to fire on all neighborhoods. A significant number of residents are still in basements. During the evacuation, the russians opened mortar fire on people. pic.twitter.com/nB3usaVBpE — UkraineEnglishUpdates (@EnglishUkraine) March 6, 2022

Over 1.3 million people flee war-torn Ukraine

According to the latest UN data, over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February. As per the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,368,864 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 756,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold the third round of peace negotiations on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported, quoting an official of the Ukraine President. In the second session of talks, both countries had agreed to create safe humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities as well as observe a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created.

However, on the 10th day of the war on Saturday, what looked like a breakthrough to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha, fell apart quickly. Ukrainian authorities cancelled evacuation from Mariupol claiming that Russian shelling in the region was preventing them from safely clearing out civilians.