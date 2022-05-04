Ukraine Claims Russia Mulls Holding 'Victory Day Parade' In Mariupol On May 9

Amidst the brutal war in Eastern Europe, which entered its 70th day on Wednesday, Ukraine claimed that Russia is mulling holding a military parade in the occupied city of Mariupol on May 9 to commemorate the victory over the Nazis in World War II. According to Kyiv, a representative from Russia's presidential administration has arrived in the southern port city to oversee the preparations of the 'Victory Day Parade.' "Mariupol will become the centre of the celebration. Debris, bodies, and unexploded ordnance are being removed from the city's central streets," Ukraine’s military intelligence stated on Telegram.

Every year on May 9, Russians commemorate the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with military parades and public events. On Wednesday, Russian combat aircraft and helicopters practised flying in parade formations in a rehearsal for the forthcoming Victory Day Parade over Moscow's Red Square. The 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will be commemorated with a Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9. The military display on Red Square will include 77 fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft to represent the number of years since the end of the Great Patriotic War, TASS reported.

Relatives of Ukrainian troops demand soldiers' evacuations from Azovstal

Earlier on May 2, wives and mothers of those fighting Russian forces at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol held a demonstration on Maidan in Ukraine. As they proceeded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, relatives chanted "Save Azovstal" and "Save Mariupol's military," demanding that soldiers be evacuated from the steel plant as soon as possible. Mr Zelenskyy knows about the situation in Azovstal and what's going on there. He knows about the storming and will do everything possible to stop it," said Iulia, the wife of a Ukrainian serviceman of the 36th Marine Brigade, the AP reported.

In the latest operational update by the Ukrainian armed forces, Kyiv claimed on Wednesday that Russia has lost about 24,500 soldiers, and 1,077 tanks since the onset of war. On April 30, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate also shared a list comprising the names of 226 Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Zaporizhia & Mariupol. The list includes the names from the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment. The names range from Commander, Colonel, Major, Captain and Lieutenant.

