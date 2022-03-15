As Russia continues to escalate its military operations in Ukraine, reports have surfaced that their troops have started targeting the country's agricultural equipment in the occupied regions further giving a rise to issues of food insecurity on a global scale. Issuing a warning about the same, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has claimed that the Russian occupiers are deliberately and systematically destroying agricultural machinery in their occupied areas.

The whole world is held hostage!

🇷🇺 occupiers are deliberately and systematically destroying agricultural machinery in the occupied territories. Not only Ukraine is under threat. As a result of their actions, starvation will threaten tens of millions of people around the world! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 14, 2022

Stating that the "whole world is held hostage", the Ministry added that as a result of their actions, not just Ukraine but starvation will threaten tens of millions of people around the world. This came at a time when reports of agricultural equipment destruction have been recorded from across the occupied regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, among others. These are the areas where the Russian aggression continues to remain on a boil.

As confirmed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are intentionally targeting agricultural machinery and are undermining food security in Ukraine and the rest of the world.

Russia targets Ukraine's agricultural equipment

In a series of incidents, attacks have been reported from Kyiv's Brovary district, Zaporizhzhia's Melitopol district, Chernihiv's Priluk, Nizhyn, and Novhorod-Seversk districts, and others. There were also similar cases in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

As stated by the Ministry, Russia is targeting agricultural equipment for seizing them for their own military engineering work, building fortifications, and are using tractors for armored vehicles. Also, the local people in the occupied settlements are being forced to join this work.

Meanwhile, in a recent attack on the night of March 13, a targeted Russian airstrike hit the settlements of Chupakhivka and Olenynske, Akhtyrsk District in the Sumy region, and hit at targeting agricultural equipment storage sites. During the attack, more than 30 vehicles were attacked and destroyed.

Image: AP