Ukraine Claims Russia Planning Missile Strikes Since Beginning Of October

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces were planning missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other infrastructure since the beginning of October. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has said that Russian armed forces received instructions from Kremlin to prepare for conducting missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure on October 2 and 3. The statement of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence comes after Russian missiles struck several Ukrainian regions on October 10.

"According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian occupying forces received instructions from the Kremlin to prepare massive missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine on October 2 and 3," The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

It further said that the Russian military units of strategic and long-range aviation were given orders to prepare for massive missile attacks. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence underscored that Russia identified critical civilian infrastructure and central regions of densely populated Ukrainian cities as targets. It claimed that seven Tu-160 strategic bombers were brought to Olenya airfield from Engels airfield on October 8. According to Ukraine, these missiles were equipped with Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence further said that six cruise missile carriers equipped with 40 Kalibr missiles were used in Sevastopol.

"The main goal of the terrorist country was to destroy the thermal power plant, create panic among Ukrainians and intimidate the European public," The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Missile strikes in Ukrainian cities

Russia carried out missile strikes across several Ukrainian cities, including its capital Kyiv. Ukraine's Emergency Service said that at least 11 people were killed and 64 others were injured in the attacks that took place on Monday, 10 October, according to AP. The strikes came a day after the Kerch bridge connecting Russia and Crimea was destroyed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian armed forces launched dozens of missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine. He claimed that Russia's targets for missile strikes were civilian areas and energy facilities in 10 cities in Ukraine. According to the General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces, 75 missiles were launched in Ukraine. It further said that 41 of the missiles were neutralized by Ukrainian air defence. World leaders including US President Joe Biden and EU leaders condemned Russian strikes.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP