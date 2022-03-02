Ukraine Claims Russia Preparing A Naval Landing In Black Sea As Kharkiv Bombings Continue

In a major escalation, Ukraine has claimed that Russia is planning a naval landing operation in the Black Sea on Wednesday. Sources claim that Russia has activated its battalion tactical group - a special unit of the Russian forces to stage a huge naval offense on Ukraine. The seventh day of the war is currently underway, with Russian forces inching closer to Kyiv - where President Volodymyr Zelensky stands determined.

Turkey closes straits

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shut down the strategic Bosporus Strait to warships of "belligerent countries". However, Erdogan also insisted his country won't give up on its relations with either Russia or Ukraine. Situated by Istanbul, the Bosporus links the Sea of Marmara to the Black Sea, where Russia has a coast and also divides the European and Asian continents. Several Russian ships have already sailed through the straits to the Black Sea in the past weeks.

Moreover, Russia has kept most of its heavy weaponry in Crimea and the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine for quite a long time for quick deployment, according to AP. Meanwhile, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, based in Crimea has already completed its naval buildup while Ukraine’s navy is very limited. It is not clear how much of an impact Turkey's decision to close the strait down would have on the conflict. Heavy bombing of military structures and even civilian buildings are underway in Kharkiv, Kyiv - the two key Ukrainian cities.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. A military faceoff is underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land. Over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters. Foreign nationals including Indians are being evacuated via Hungary and Romania by Centre.

On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. Heavy sanctions have been levied on Russia's banks, diplomacy, international trade, Putin's inner circle, SWIFT banking system, cancellation of visa, exports, energy, transport by US, Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan for attacking Ukraine. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops. Many nations like Sweden, Germany, France, US are supplying arms to Ukraine to defend themselves. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.