Ukraine Claims Russia Stole 200,000 Tonnes Of Grain From Luhansk, Situation 'catastrophic'

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of taking 200,000 tonnes of grain from Luhansk to Russia. Serhiy Haidai, head of Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration, in a post on Telegram alleged that 200,000 tonnes of grain collected in the "fields of Agroton" have been taken from Luhansk to Russia. He stated that the farmers in the captured territory had revealed that the agriculture situation in the region is close to 'catastrophic.'

"All 200,000 tons of grain collected in the fields of "Agroton" were exported from Luhansk region to Russia. According to the farmers who were forced to stay in the occupied territory, the situation in the region's agriculture is approaching catastrophic," Serhiy Haidai stated in a Telegram post.

Haidai further added that agrarians of the Luhansk region are cooperating with an international organization to identify the complete route of the transit of "stolen grain" and that the information related to the grain will be given to international courts. He also accused Russian forces of taking new equipment in some regions and stressed that the farmers have no tools available for farming and collecting harvest.

Serhiy Haidai also quoted the statement of Lyubov Bezkorovaina, deputy director of the Department of Agro-Industrial Development of the Luhansk Regional State Administration in the Telegram post. Bezkorovaina said that they were expecting the "biggest harvest of all years" and had even hoped that the harvest would be more than the "the record year of 2021." According to Bezkorovaina, the PJSC Agroton's monitoring had revealed that some fields would yield up to 60 tonnes/hectare.

"This year we were expecting the biggest harvest of all years. They even hoped to surpass the record year of 2021," Lyubov Bezkorovaina said in the Telegram post. "Unfortunately, our grain is now being collected for the Russians," Bezkorovaina added.

Zelenskyy calls for expanding Black Sea Grain initiative

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for 'expanding' the Black Sea Grain initiative. In his address at the UN General Assembly on August 24, Zelenskyy said, "in the coming weeks, we must do everything to expand the existing grain export initiative." He also expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for brokering the grain agreement and addressing the issue of food crisis.

Notably, the Black Sea Grain initiative is an agreement signed between Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey which allows exports of grains from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Image: AP/Pixabay