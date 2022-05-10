Ukraine Claims Russia Will Lose Control Of European Market For Oil & Gas Amid War

As the European countries are looking for ways to limit their reliance on Russian gas and oil imports, Ukraine has stated that Russia will not be able to hold the European markets for oil and gas for long. On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated that apart from war, oil and gas are one of the only things that Moscow exports to Europe but it will not have hold in European markets for long as Europe will not return to Russia after switching to another supplier.

Podolyak shared a tweet stating, "Oil and gas are the only things Moscow exports (apart from the war). When Europe switches to another supplier, it will not return to it (regardless of whether the war ends). For the world, Russia is an unpredictable country with no possibility to build long-term projects with."

Zelenskyy's advisor also said that three months ago the Russian Federation had Nord Stream 2 but in ten years' time, the only option for the Russian oil to return to the European market is Tatarstan People's Republic. President Zelenskyy has urged the European Union many times to impose sanctions on Russian gas and oil imports to put pressure on Putin's government.

Not all EU countries are comfortable with Russian oil embargo

Meanwhile, the European Union did propose a Russian oil embargo in the sixth round of sanctions. However, not all the EU countries are comfortable with the proposal as countries like Hungary and Slovakia have stated that they will not support sanctions against Russian fossil resources as they are heavily reliant on them. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola believes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will not completely block the oil embargo, according to Politico. Following the agreement on the terms of the oil embargo, the EU is likely to turn its attention to Russian gas.

Talking about the ban on Russian gas imports, Metsola stated that they need to focus on Germany if they want the EU to ban Russian gas import. Germany is a major consumer of Russian gas. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has taken steps to phase out his countries reliance on Russian gas imports by acquiring four floating Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.