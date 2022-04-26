Ukraine Claims Russian Armed Aggression Killed Over 200 Children, More Than 350 Injured

Since Russia started its military aggression in Ukraine, around 217 children have lost their lives. Office of the Attorney General of Ukraine announced on April 26 that the Russian Federation's armed aggression in the former Soviet state has claimed the lives of 217 children and more than 391 of them have been injured. However, the Office of the Attorney General also stated that these figures are not final, since work is still being done to verify them in areas where ongoing conflicts are taking place, as well as in the temporarily occupied and freed territories.

The most affected children were in the Donetsk region with 127 children, followed by Kyiv with 114 children, Kharkiv with 93, Chernihiv with 66, Kherson with 44, Mykolaiv with 43, Luhansk with 37, Zaporizhia region with 27, Sumy with 17 and Zhytomyr region had 15, according to Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office. On April 25, two children, aged 9 and 13 died of their injuries as a result of the Russian shelling of residential houses in Lyman, in the Donetsk region.

1508 educational institutions damaged

The Russian military forces have bombed and shelled Ukrainian towns and villages on a regular basis, causing damage to 1508 educational institutions, with 102 of them completely destroyed. The Ukrainian military suggests that the number of Russian soldiers dead in the fighting has grown to at least 21,900. It also stated that Ukrainian troops destroyed 884 Russian tanks, 2,258 armoured personnel vehicles, 411 artillery systems, 149 multi-launch rocket systems and eight watercraft. The media report says that the Ukrainian forces shot down 181 planes, 154 helicopters and 201 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian forces may be attempting to conceal the number of casualties

In the meanwhile, UK intelligence stated on Monday that Russian forces may be attempting to conceal the number of personnel killed in Ukraine. It further stated that this is likely due to its desire to keep the full amount of Russia's losses hidden from the public. Russia has so far declined to reveal how many of its forces have died in Ukraine's two-month conflict. In late March, it stated that 1,351 troops had died and nearly 4,000 had been injured, according to Insider.

Image: AP