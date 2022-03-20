Ukraine Claims Russian Forces Abducted Another Mayor Days After Releasing Ivan Fedorov

Amid the ongoing war in Europe, the media of Ukraine has claimed that forces from Russia have kidnapped the first deputy mayor of Energodar Ivan Samoidyuk. According to the claims of Ukrainian media, the crime occurred in the city of Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region the very region which has been occupied by Russia. As of now, there has been no further information about the deputy mayor who was abducted on March 19. The mayor of the city named Energodar, Dymtro Orlov claimed that he has received confirmation about his deputy being kidnapped.

A week ago another Mayor was abducted

On March 11, the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol city Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped in broad daylight allegedly by Russian forces. According to Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the mayor was kidnapped after he refused to co-operate with the Russian military who are trying to occupy the city. Later, he was detained at the city crisis centre where he was in charge of the city's life support. Confirming the same, the Ukrainian Parliament also took to Twitter and said that a group of 10 occupiers have kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region, Ivan Fedorov. It also added that a plastic bag was put on his head.

Reacting to the same, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed the abduction and called Fedorov "a brave mayor who bravely defended Ukraine and the members of the community.

Russia Ukraine War

Scores of Ukrainian soldiers are feared to be dead after the Russian troops hit a military barrack in the southern city of Mykolaiv late on Friday. As per a report by BBC, early 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks when three Russian missiles struck the base. As of now, the number of casualties has not been confirmed by the authorities, however, a report by the Associated Press totalled the number of dead to 40. Meanwhile, roughly 57 people are currently being treated for their injuries in local hospitals.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its fourth week with Russian troops conducting attacks as west as the cultural capital of Ukraine-Lviv. According to reports, the military barrack, which was located on the northern edge of Mykolaiv, was totally obliterated, leaving rescuers searching the rubble for lives even on Saturday. Meanwhile, Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said in a video on Saturday that "Yesterday orcs hit our sleeping soldiers with a rocket in a cowardly manner.” Orc is a nickname given to Russians.