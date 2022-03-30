As the all-out Russia-Ukraine war now entered day 35, the Ukraine military in its latest operational report claimed that the invading troops could carry out another wave of mobilisation in Luhansk from April 1. With Russian troops continuing to aggravate their full-scale violence, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces in a Facebook post, on Wednesday, stated that they have not ruled out the possibility of witnessing such mobilisation in other occupied territories. Meanwhile, Russians have also continued to strengthen their hold in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, the occupation authorities plan to hold another wave of mobilization from April 1 this year. It is not excluded that such efforts will also be on the recently occupied territories of the region," General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The report also claimed that Russian invaders have robbed homes and residential apartments. Further, they also detained pro-Ukrainian activists and employees of Ukrainian state authorities in a major violation of human rights. The occupiers blocked roads and thwarted civilian movements in Melitopol and Velika Bilozirka settlements, the report stated.

Russian troop withdrawal 'merely just rotation' says Ukraine

The latest intelligence report released by Ukrainian Military comes after an update on Tuesday that claimed the withdrawal of invading forces as promised by Russia translated to "merely just rotation" aimed to mislead Ukraine. Repositioning of Russian troops indicated that the "enemy" was regrouping units to focus on its main efforts on the eastern front of Ukraine, the report stated. "The so-called ‘withdrawal of troops’ is probably a rotation of individual units and aims to mislead the military leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create a misconception about the occupiers’ refusal to plan to encircle the city of Kyiv,” it added.

Ukraine says Russian invaders are 'disoriented & cut off' from main forces

Tuesday's operational report also claimed that invading troops are "weakened, disoriented, and cut off from logistics and main forces" leading to lowered combat potential. Meanwhile, the report informed that Ukraine forces have reportedly hit 17 air targets on Monday. They intercepted targets including 8 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 4 UAVs, and 2 winged missiles. In addition, they destroyed over 12 Russian tanks and 10 combat vehicles, in the past days. A total of seven attacks were thwarted in the last few days. The defending troops have also continued to maintain a circular defence of the city of Mariupol and "deter the advancement of enemy" in the Chernihiv region. Further, the Ukraine army has staged strong resistance outside Kyiv, settlements in Motyzhyn, Kisne, Kapitanivka, and Dmytrivka, the report stated.

(Image: AP)