As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Moscow has deployed launchers of Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system in the Belgorod region. It further said that Russian forces continue carrying out offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone and launching missile and airstrikes in Ukraine. According to Ukraine, the Russian forces have increased the intensity of the use of aircraft to destroy the critical infrastructure of settlements in the regions of active hostilities.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has claimed that units of Belarusian forces have increased reconnaissance in the Volyn and Polissya directions. It further said that the deployment of electronic reconnaissance in the Gomel region has been detected. Russian forces continue to shell settlements and infrastructure in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that Russian forces carried out shelling in Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ulytsia, Bunyakine, Hirky, Gremyach and Muravyi regions.

It further said that Russian forces continue the fight to maintain the captured borders in the Kharkiv region and prevent Ukrainian troops from entering the border. Russian forces have resumed the offensive in Slovyansk and carried out artillery shelling in Dibrivne and Dovhenke regions.

Ukraine has accused Russian armed forces of launching airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in Vrubivka and Bakhmut. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian armed forces suffered losses in Krasnohorivka and failed to storm the Marinka region.

Ukraine claimed that its forces have repulsed nine attacks by Russian troops in the Donetsk and Luhansk region in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, Ukraine said it shot down two cruise missiles of Russian forces and destroyed five tanks, four artillery systems, ten units of armoured combat vehicles and two Russian vehicles.

As the Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 87th day, Ukraine claimed that around 29,050 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia's offensive commenced on February 24. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Russian soldiers lost 1,285 tanks, 3,141 combat armoured machines as well as 599 artillery systems.

Furthermore, the Russian armed forces have lost 201 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 93 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 204 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 470 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,194 vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats, 107 cruise missiles as well as 43 special equipment.

(Image: AP)