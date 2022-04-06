Ukraine Claims Russian Forces In Mariupol Are Burning Corpses In Mobile Crematoriums

As Russian forces continue to earn backlash for allegedly perpetrating war crimes in Bucha after images of civilian dead bodies started surfacing, Mariupol City Council on Wednesday claimed that in the wake of the Bucha killings, Russia's top leadership ordered the eradication of all evidence of their army's crimes in Mariupol. It further claimed that the Russian forces are burning the deceased in mobile crematoriums in Mariupol. In a Telegram post dated April 6, the Mariupol City Council claimed that they gather the bodies of Mariupol people who were killed as a result of the Russian invasion and burn them in mobile crematoriums.

The death toll was estimated to be around 5,000 people a week ago, however, now tens of thousands of residents from Mariupol are likely to fall victim to the occupiers owing to the catastrophic destruction and ferocious resistance, the post further read. The City Council stated that this is why Russia is hesitant to grant the Turkish mission and other measures to save and totally evacuate Mariupol. It also claimed that infiltration camps are used to identify and destroy all potential witnesses to the occupiers' atrocities.

'Entire city has been converted into a death camp'

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko stated the world has not seen the scale of the tragedy like in Mariupol ever since the Nazi concentration camps. He further stated that their entire city has been converted into a death camp and that Putin's aggression should be punished by the rest of the world. The precise number of Russian soldiers slain in Ukraine is yet to be revealed. So far, Russia's official figures have hovered around 500. However, the Ukrainian military claims that the number could be more than 15,000 people. The Ukrainian administration claims that the Russian army is using mobile crematoriums to burn their dead soldiers.

Ukraine has launched a war crimes investigation

In the meantime, after bodies of people were discovered scattered over the streets in Bucha as Russian troops withdrew from areas around Kyiv, Ukraine has launched a war crimes investigation. Bucha and Irpin were formerly emblems of resistance to the Russian invasion, but they are now associated with some of the war's worst atrocities, according to BBC. Ukrainian police suggest that so far, 410 civilian bodies have been discovered in the Kyiv area. However, Russia claims that the photographs and videos are "a staged performance" by Ukraine, but provides no evidence supporting this claim.

Image: AP