Hours after Russia announced a ceasefire, opening humanitarian corridors in several cities of Ukraine, Kyiv accused Russian occupiers of continuing undeterred offensive with rocket bombs and artillery strikes on Ukrainian settlements. Acting insidiously, the invaders shelled civilians and "green corridors," a statement released by the Ukraine government said while updating the instances on the 12th day of the ongoing war. Ukraine also added that Russian occupiers have taken women and children hostage, violating rules of international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, the city of Irpin has also remained deprived of light, water, and heat for over three days now. Moreover, the remaining residents have also continued to suffer from food and water insecurity as "occupiers forbade citizens to leave their homes," the statement said.

"The occupiers violate the rules of international humanitarian law, shell civilians, "green corridors", take women and children hostage, place equipment, ammunition in residential areas of cities, artificially create a humanitarian crisis in the occupied settlements," Ukraine govt. said in a statement.

"There are numerous cases of staging reports for Russian TV channels about the alleged humanity and humanity of the invaders' soldiers. Also, on social networks, the enemy continues to distribute the content created from the first person, which negatively covers the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," it added.

The operational information from Ukraine comes after Russia announced a ceasefire in Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy. The ceasefire is scheduled to start from Monday morning (local time). However, as per the Associated Press, it was not immediately clear when the ceasefire would end or if the fighting would stop beyond areas mentioned in the Russian task force's statement. Meanwhile, dozens of Ukrainians have attempted to flee Mariupol twice, in vain. On the other hand, nearly 1.5 million have been displaced internally and externally in and from the embattled ex-Soviet nation, as per the UNHCR report. As of Sunday, Russians pummeled Ukrainian suburbs in the centre, North and South.

The developments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday warned about intensified shelling of Ukrainian cities. In his speech, he slammed NATO, dubbing it "weak" for seeing through Zelenskyy's call to implement a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine, which Putin said would tantamount to "direct participation" in the conflict. Zelenskyy also asked the US and European Union (EU) to provide Kyiv with fighter jets to help the ex-Soviet nation to counter the Russian missile attack.

On the other hand, Putin said he would not and military operation in Ukraine until keep surrendered and his demands, which includes Ukraine's exclusion from joining NATO, were met. You also threatened that Ukraine's future was in "jeopardy" unless it gave up resistance. Meanwhile, over 2,000 have already been killed in Ukraine in the all-out war that began on February 24. In addition, nearly 1.5 million people from Ukraine have fled to bordering Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Moldova.

