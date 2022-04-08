Ukraine Claims Russian Shelling Blocked 3 Evacuation Trains In Slavyansk And Kramatorsk

Ukraine on Thursday claimed that at least three trains that were evacuating the civilians via the humanitarian corridor were blocked in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk due to intense shelling by the Russian forces. The Ukrainian-controlled railway near Barvinkove station was heavily attacked by the invading Russian soldiers, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said on Telegram. She also added that the airstrikes hit the railway line in the northern part of the Donetsk region, and as a result of this, several Ukrainian passengers remained stranded at the station.

"The enemy hit an overpass near Barvinkove station, Donetsk railway, with an air strike," Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, wrote on Telegram. "Almost 500 evacuees from Luhansk region are stuck at a train station.”

Furthermore, Haidi informed that the rail line was the "only Ukrainian-controlled railway exit from Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman. The road of life for tens of thousands of our citizens now."

A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to the wreck of a Russian tank in Stoyanka, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, and Lyman train routes 'completely blocked'

Train routes in Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, and Lyman in the Donetsk region were completely blocked. As many as twenty-six civilian bodies were also recovered by Ukraine under the rubble of the two ruined buildings in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, which had come under heavy Russian strikes. "It is difficult to predict how many victims there will be at the moment. Only from under the rubble of two bombed-out apartment buildings, 26 bodies were recovered," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in a Facebook post.

"The enemy insidiously attacked the housing infrastructure in the evening, when there were a maximum of people at home," she added. "The target was exclusively civilians — there is no military facility here.”

Ukrainian serviceman walks on an abandoned Russian army tank in Andriivka. Credit: AP

Throughout the eastern Donbass region, Ukraine's Army reported heavy shelling on Thursday. "We are waiting for the shelling to end," Haidai said. "People are placed at the station until the situation is clarified. The local authorities of Donetsk region cities have declared their readiness to accommodate non-locals for the night." Ukrainian forces have concentrated in the village of Krasnopillia in the Donbass to counter the Russian assaults as the Russian Army surrounded the roads between the Ukrainian-held cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, and Izyum on all sides. Loud artillery explosions resonated amidst the evacuation of the civilians. Donetsk and Lugansk region leaders have asked the civilians to evacuate the areas immediately.